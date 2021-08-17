x

Estate 2021, pioggia di VIP e calciatori in costume – la 22esima gallery social

Mahmood, cantante

Paolo Stella, influencer

Hell Raton, giudice X Factor

Orlando Bloom, attore

Neil Patrick Harris, attore

Riki, cantante

Gianluca Ginoble, cantante

Claudio Marchisio, ex calciatore

Osmani, pallavolista

Dumfries, calciatore Inter

Manu Rios, attore Elite

Adam Faison, attore

Guglielmo Scilla, influencer

Matteo Berrettini, tennista

Kevin Mchale, attore

Matthew Mitcham, ex tuffatore

Correa, calciatore Lazio

Austin Mahone, cantante

Conrad Ricamora, attore

Andrew Matarazzo, attore

Lapadula, calciatore

Mason Gooding, attore

Jake Shears, cantante

Keita, calciatore

Álvaro Soler, cantante

Tammy Abraham, attaccante Roma

Shawn Mendes, cantante

Nyle DiMarco, modello

Andrea Zelletta, ex GF Vip

Cristiano Caccamo, attore

Raz Degan, attore?

Miguel Angel Silvestre, attore

Marco Guazzone, cantante

